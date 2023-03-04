Mental Health Monday: Finding the right therapist in Central Georgia that is a fit for you is key

How do you find someone that is the right fit for you?

More and more people are taking advantage of mental health therapy with the growing awareness of checking in with ourselves mentally, but how do you find someone that is the right fit for you?

"About a year ago, my parents said you're not allowed to go back to school unless you've seen a therapist," says student Sara Carr.

Carr looked for therapy because of the pressures of school but then realized the person she chose was not the right fit for her.

"She was great, but I felt like I wasn't getting anywhere," says Carr.

Gloria Cisse, the lead therapist at Southern Center for Choice Theory, says having a therapist on speed dial is crucial. She says don't just look for one during a crisis. Take the time to shop around.

"Think about what you would look for in a therapist. I want someone I can trust. I want someone I know my info will be confidential. I want someone with the skills and the training," says Cisse.

Cisse says they should have a license. Be bold and ask about their credentials. Your therapist should help you grow.

We should be working towards people growing and changing, and not just sitting and talking, but talking and listening for the sake of helping a person heal.

Cisse says some red flags to look for in therapists are:

They talk about themselves more than you.

They don't listen.

They are distracted.

They don't have a master's degree.

They are not under the supervision of someone else.

Carr says trust is critical.