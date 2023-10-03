One student sent to hospital after fire alarm forces students and staff to wait outside

Operations Team members gave out water bottles and worked on alternate plans to make sure students had lunch. The school also had medical personnel on standby.

MACON, Ga. — A fire alarm went off at Weaver Middle School on Tuesday and left students outside until it was handled, according to a press release from the Bibb County School District.

Around 9:45 a.m. the fire alarm at Weaver Middle School was activated. Per protocol, all 900 students and staff evacuated the building, the release says.

About 15 minutes after the alarm went off, support staff and school officials told students they could re-enter the building. However, they were unable to deactivate the fire alarms and Macon-Bibb fire officials advised everyone to not re-enter the building.

Around 11:15 a.m. the release says fire officials said it was safe for students to enter the gymnasium but not classrooms. Around 15 minutes later, the alarm was deactivated and all students and staff were allowed back inside.

Emergency medical personnel were also on the scene to assist with a medical evaluation of any students and staff who became ill from overheating.

The release says Atrium Health Navicent also remained on standby to take any students to the Children's Hospital if needed.

At least on child was taken to Piedmont, the release says.

"The top priority of school and district administrators on site was to ensure the safety of all students and staff. Parents received 4 Remind Urgent message notifications throughout and following this incident to keep them updated. Parents whose child was transported or needed medical assistance were contacted personally by phone, but only after the child had been evaluated by medical personnel. This was for the specific purpose of ensuring the immediate health and wellness of the child," the release says.