Fire at C&R Custom Cabinets in Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Fire crews worked over 9 hours on Monday to put out a fire at a Milledgeville business.

Around 11:31 a.m., crews responded to a call that C&R Custom Cabinets was up in flames.

It's located at 3037 North Columbia Street.

Captain Bradley Towe of the Milledgeville Fire Department says heavy flames were through the roof of the building when crews arrived on the scene. 200 thousand gallons of water was used to fully put out the fire.

Crews did not leave the scene until 9 p.m. No one was injured and crews are working on Tuesday to find the cause of the fire.

C&R Custom Cabinets is a family owned business and has been in Milledgeville for over 50 years.

13WMAZ will update with more information as it becomes available.