Fire erupts at Bulldog Sportsplex and Hobby shop in Monroe County

No injuries were reported.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire broke out at the Bulldog Sportsplex and Hobby store on Saturday, located at 87 Brooklyn Avenue in Forsyth.

According to Captain Christina Bramlett, of Monroe County Emergency Services, the call came in around 2:15 p.m.

She says the entire roof collapsed, but no injuries were reported.

Bramlett says the Sportsplex and Hobby store was a new business that had just opened up.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.