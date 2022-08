There are no reports on injuries at this time.

MACON, Ga. — Fire crews are responding to a house fire on Sparkle Avenue Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Kelvin Watson with Macon-Bibb Fire, the call came in around 8 a.m.

He says a mom in the home called about her son's bedroom being on fire.

Both the mom and the son are okay, and the fire has been doused.

Watson says crews will be on scene for another two hours for fire watch and will be calling the Red Cross to help assist the family.