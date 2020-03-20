HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The attic of a Houston County home caught on fire on Friday.

That’s according to Christopher Stoner with the Houston County Fire Department

The fire happened at a house on Duskmoore Drive.

Stoner says they got a call around 12:55 p.m. Friday about a possible fire in an attic.

When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke.

“A lot of heat up in the attic,” Stoner said.

He says four of their engine crews responded to the heavy fire conditions and they were able to get the fire contained in about 45 minutes.

The family that lives at the home was able to get out and there are no injuries.

Stoner says crews removed three dogs, but they are all “doing well.”

“We’ve been on scene ever since just making sure we’ve got all of the fire contained and extinguished,” he said.

Stoner says he is not sure if the home is a total loss, but it does have smoke and fire damage.

Most of the fire damage is contained to the attic, he says.

The Red Cross has been contacted and the family has also already contacted their insurance provider, according to Stoner.

Stoner says investigators are on the scene working to determine what started the fire.

RELATED: Employee at Dublin plant is one of Laurens County's COVID-19 cases, YKK says

RELATED: 14-year-old killed in Bleckley County wreck

RELATED: Coronavirus in Georgia | Number of confirmed cases climbs to 420

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.