MACON, Ga. — At least one unit was damaged after a fire at a downtown Macon apartment building Friday afternoon.

It happened around 1 p.m. at the Ashley Towers apartment building on New Street.

According to Macon-Bibb Fire Battalion Chief Ferrell Cromer, there was moderate damage to one unit on the first floor – a commercial unit.

Cromer says there were no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Anitra Gunn's boyfriend appears in court, bond set at $10K

Houston County man arrested after pulling out gun in Veterans High parking lot