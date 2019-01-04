MACON, Ga. — For richer or for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part. Those are typical wedding vows that took on a literal meaning for one Central Georgia couple, as death almost separated them just hours before they said, "I do."

Sparks flew as newlyweds Caleb and Catherine Fuller left their wedding reception Saturday night, but Saturday morning a different kind of spark left the couple homeless. "By the time I got there, the house was pretty much already gone," says Catherine.

On the eve of their wedding, Catherine says she was sleeping at her maid of honor's house and Caleb was sleeping inside their own home. Some of his groomsmen were hanging out in their backyard.

"They heard some popping sounds and they turned around and the whole right side of the house was already up in flames," says Catherine.

One man ran inside the house and woke up Caleb, before the entire log cabin style home went up in flames. Now, a chimney is virtually the only visible piece left.



"The world threw the worst at us, but we wanted to show the world that we were better and that we were still strong enough to take on the next day and get married," says Catherine.

The blaze burned Caleb's tux, but Catherine's dress and the wedding rings were not inside the house. In the heat of the moment, the couple says they realized the most important thing was that they still had each other.

"We just want to show people that you can be strong enough to pick the pieces up and go on," says Catherine, and just hours after losing nearly everything, they exchanged vows on a "picture perfect" spring afternoon.

"Everyone was more emotional than I think they would've been, but it was absolutely perfect," says Catherine.

This week, the couple is honeymooning on a cruise ship, but when they return to Central Georgia, they'll be faced with the reality that they no longer have a home. If you would like to donate to the couple's Go Fund Me, click here.





