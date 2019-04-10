DUBLIN, Ga. — City of Dublin fire crews are putting out a fire that destroyed a downtown business.

According to fire Captain Randy Hart, the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. at the Heart of Georgia driving school on East Johnson Street off Highway 441.

Crews found smoke pouring from the attic, and within 20 minutes the whole building was ablaze.

Luckily, nobody was inside and nobody was injured, but the inside of the building is gutted.

Hart says they're still investigating the cause.

We'll update this story when more details are available.

