CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — A two story home was destroyed in a fire after being struck by lightning in Crawford County on Friday afternoon.

According to Crawford County Fire Chief Randall Pate, the fire happened at 1415 Marshall Mill Road around 5:30 p.m.

A family was home when they heard a loud pop from the back deck, according to Pate.

They tried to put the fire out themselves, but called the fire department when the flames got out of hand.

Pate says when fire crews got to the house it was 50 percent consumed in flames.

He says 14 firefighters used 36 tons of water over four hours to put the fire out.

The house is a complete loss.

Pate says some family pets that were not able to make it out in time died, but no people were injured.

Crawford County Fire Department

