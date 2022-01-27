Fire destroys Houston County family's home of more than 30 years

Paula Hill and her son Dallas escaped through a bedroom window, but their dogs were trapped.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Houston County family is trying to move on after losing their home and everything in it over the weekend

We spoke to the homeowner to find out what happened.

They've lived in their home for more than 30 years, and now only half of it is still standing.

Black ashes, burned siding, and broken glass is all that's left of 133 Grovania Road in Elko, in south Houston County.

"I couldn't believe it," homeowner Paula Hill said. "It was just a shock."

Around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, Hill, her son, and two dogs woke up to the smell of smoke.

"I heard something break, so that's when I got up," Hill said.

When she opened the door, she saw a room full of smoke and flames. She grabbed her medicine and yelled for her son Dallas. They both escaped through a bedroom window, but her dogs were trapped.

"We called to the dogs, because they slept in the living room. Rose tried to get out, but she couldn't, so we had to listen to her while she died. It's just been hard," Hill said.

Nine months ago, Hill lost her daughter.

"So everything I had of hers was in that house," Hill said. "Everything I wanted to keep, everything from their childhood, and now it's all gone. Everybody says, 'You made it out and things can be replaced,' but not everything can be replaced."

Alan Cates is a friend who is helping her clean up the mess as she grieves.

"It's really hard for me to see her go through this, but she is strong, a very strong woman. I know she is going to be alright," Cates said.

Hill said, "Everybody has just been so generous. It's just going to take help."

Hill also says they are both staying with family members right now, but she's grateful neither of her granddaughters were home when it happened.

According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stoner, they are still working to determine what caused the fire. Hill says she did not have home insurance. If you'd like to help, this is a link to their GoFundMe account.

"I lost my job in 2016 and I really couldn't afford home insurance. I cancelled it, and I should have started it back because I was doing better, but I didn't," Hill said.

Cates also said, "It don't seem like a fire can happen to you until it does. I want everybody to have a plan. They were very lucky to get out. 5-10 more minutes, it could've been a horrible disaster, so I just want everyone to be prepared and take this in as a warning.