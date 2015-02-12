Fire erupts at house on Burton Avenue in Macon

Macon-Bibb Fire Chief Shane Edwards says it is still an active fire scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A fire broke out at a house on Burton Avenue in Macon, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards.

The house was located in the 1300 block of Burton Ave, and the fire was called in around 6:20 p.m. on Friday.

Edwards says everyone was out of the house, and no one was injured.

He says it is "still an active fire scene" and they are still putting out hot spots.

Investigators are on the scene, and are looking for the cause of the fire.