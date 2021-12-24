Fire in downtown Macon now under control, fire chief says

According to Chief Edwards, fire crews will remain at the business checking for hotspots.

MACON, Ga. — A fire in downtown Macon is now under control, according to Fire Chief Shane Edwards.

Edwards says the fire department started receiving 911 calls around 7:30 a.m. Friday about a lot of smoke at 534 Seventh Street.

The fire crew made it to the scene and noticed a lot of smoke. They were able to contain it about 45 minutes in.

Thursday was the last time employees were in the building.

No one was injured, and they are investigating the start of the fire.