Fire leads to propane tank explosion at Monroe County house

A volunteer fireman called it in when he noticed smoke in the area of Pate Road.

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A fire broke out and a propane tank exploded outside of a house in Monroe County Thursday evening.

According to a post on the Monroe County Emergency Services Facebook page, they responded to a fire at 200 Pate Road in Bolingbroke after a volunteer noticed heavy smoke in the area.

It was not until a propane tank outside the home exploded that the homeowners realized what was happening.

Once units were at the house down a long driveway at Christy Lane, it was found that an RV and diesel truck were on fire near the house.

Units from Smarr and Forsyth responded to help with overhaul and cleanup.