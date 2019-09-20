MACON, Ga. — Fire crews were called to a home near downtown Macon just before rush hour on Friday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., firefighters were called to the home at the corner of Webb Street and Orchard Avenue.

The home sits near the I-75/I-16 interchange, so columns of smoke could be seen by commuters along the interstate.

Ferrell Cromer with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says they got the call at 7:43 a.m. and they quickly got the fire out.

The house was vacant and boarded-up, so firefighters are calling it "suspicious." They are still looking for a cause.

Neighbors told 13WMAZ they believe someone may have been squatting in the home.

