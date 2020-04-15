MACON, Ga. — A heavy fire engulfed a Macon home on Tuesday and killed one pet.

Investigators say no one was injured in the fire. Captain Michael Williamson with the Macon-Bibb Fire Department says a structure fire call came in around 4:40 p.m. at 1984 Millerfield Road.

"It was a fully-involved house fire, a one story wood-frame fire," said Williamson.

He says there were no people inside of the home when the fire started.

"We were advised that before we got here, that the homeowners said they had pets inside of the structure," said Williamson.

Williamson says firefighters rescued two pets from the home, but the third dog died because of the smoke from the blaze.

"With it being this time of day and everybody is stay-in-shelter, it was burning pretty good before somebody actually called us to say that it was on fire," said Williamson.

At least four fire trucks and more than a dozen fire fighters responded. Williamson says the front of the home sustained the most damage. He says fire crews were on fire watch for at least three hours after they put the flames out. They are still determining the cause of the fire.

Williamson says the American Red Cross is working to see if the homeowner needs assistance.

