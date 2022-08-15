Body recovered along Chattahoochee River, fire officials say

ATLANTA — Fire officials said they have recovered a body along the Chattahoochee River Monday night.
11Alive had a crew at the scene where several Atlanta Fire Rescue trucks were spotted just before 10 p.m. at the 2200-block of West Wesley Road NW in Atlanta's Paces neighborhood.
Cobb County Fire said it has provided a boat team to help with the search.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
