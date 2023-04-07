Firefighters were dispatched to an apartment complex on 300 Riverside Parkway just around 11 p.m.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An apartment building caught on fire after lightning possibly struck the building late Monday night, according to Cobb County Fire.

When they arrived, heavy flames could be seen from the roof of the building.

Crews contained the fire to one building, where at least ten units were destroyed. The American Red Cross was contacted to help 25 people who were displaced.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.

