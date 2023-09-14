New 'Fire Starters Film and Arts Festival' kicks off in Downtown Macon

The "Fire Starters Film and Arts Festival" features stunning visual artists, powerful filmmakers and the “Ignite the Night” concert featuring the Indigo Girls.

MACON, Ga. — Downtown Macon will be home to all things indigenous art and film this weekend for “Fire Starters Film and Arts Festival.”

The event serves as a complement to the Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration on the other side of the river.

This year's inaugural festival includes stunning visual artists, powerful filmmakers and the “Ignite the Night” concert featuring the Indigo Girls.

On top of all of the fun and festivities, all proceeds from the event go towards the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park and Preserve initiative.

Julia Morrison with Mercer University’s Director of Arts Marketing Julia Morrison says there are many ways to make the most without the same expense.

“Tickets are $10, but if you use a special promo code 'downtown' you can get 50% off of your movie ticket for any single screening ticket,” Morrison said.

But Morrison also says that the pass that gets you access is not that expensive, too.

“You can also buy a pass to see all the films for $30 and you ca even buy a VIP pass that includes one ticket to the Indigo Girls,” Morrison said.



The first film will show at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, you can head over to the Grand Opera House website to purchase tickets or at the box office.

This weekend, there is also the Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event will host cultural crafts, storytelling, educational programs, live demonstrations, music and dance. Plus, they will be selling a wide variety of Native American arts and crafts.