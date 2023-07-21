Firetruck For Sale! Cochran Fire Department posts advertisement for 1985 Peter Pirsch Model

After decades of duty, the Cochran Ladder 1 fire truck is retiring from service.

COCHRAN, Ga. — What's red, loud, and complete with a hose?

A fire truck, of course! And for the right price, it could be your new ride!

The Cochran Fire & Emergency Services is selling its 1985 Peter Pirsch ladder truck.

According to Fire Chief Brock Wilcher, it has served at CFD since 2003, after it was purchased from a Monroe County fire department for $7,000.

"As far as I know, it's been a part of two departments," he says.

After an ad in the local paper didn't get alarm bells ringing, the truck began to gain traction online from a Facebook post.

With about 11,000 miles on it, the City of Cochran's advertisement states its last call was in 2021.

Serving most of its time in central Georgia, the truck will require some tender, loving care.

"The ladder twists too much or is not stable enough," according to the chief. "Once it gets a certain way, it starts to leak down over a period of time. Doesn't mean it can't be used, just means it can't be used in the fire service and on emergency calls."

After following his brother's footsteps as a firefighter 22 years ago, Sergeant Randy Brown is the longest-serving emergency medical responder at CFD. He says the fire truck was one of the biggest assets to his city and surrounding areas.

"Our first fire we had was at the college, Browning Hall. The truck helped us out a lot, and we went on a couple of mutual aid fires, we went to Dublin and helped Dublin on the church fire, we've been to Eastman and helped Eastman out on a couple of fires, and back in our home town," he says.

He hopes the truck is renovated so kids and adults alike can live out their firefighter dreams in a museum, where it could be marveled at as a historical artifact.

"If another fire department gets it, it can be used for a utility truck, the motor runs good, and it's got lights all around it," the chief said.

Agreeing with the chief, Sergeant Brown says, "It's still a good truck!"

Since the online ad was posted, Fire Chief Wilcher says he's received some offers, including an interested individual from out-of-state who might restore it.

Wherever the road takes it, one thing for sure about Ladder 1 is that it has seen a lot.

"The stories that it could tell, there's no telling what it's seen or what it's been to, and how it's sent the fire service change from 1985 to where we are today," Fire Chief Wilcher says.

As public safety needs increase over time, almost all emergency departments and services are in need of funds.

"In small towns and small departments, without grants and taxpayer dollars, it's difficult to purchase new equipment and the new things we need," Wilcher continued.