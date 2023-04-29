2nd annual Firefighter Combat Challenge kicks off in Warner Robins

There were teams from Centerville, Macon County, Monroe, and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Firefighters went from the truck to the field on Saturday, competing in the second annual 'Firefighter Combat Challenge' competition in Warner Robins.

There were teams from Centerville, Macon County, Monroe, and Warner Robins.

Challenges ranged from high risk "pack carry," to a victim rescue, and a hose hoist.

Awards were handed out for fastest team, fastest individual, and more.

Shane Shifflet has 37 years of experience as a firefighter, and he helped bring the competition to Warner Robins.

"This is our second year, and it continues to grow & grow. It's all about brotherhood, bringing firefighters together, bringing their spouses together. It's just to continue on getting better & better," he said.