DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Three dogs were rescued and three more were found dead after flames ripped through a DeKalb home Wednesday afternoon.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue said it happened at a home along Roman Woods Drive in Stonecrest. When firefighters arrived, they said flames and smoke were shooting up to the roof.

Fire officials said a resident was outside of the home with three of the dogs but there were multiple still instead. Three more K-9s were found dead inside of the home, according to DeKalb County Fire.

"One of the K-9s that was evacuated was a DeKalb County firefighter's dog. That firefighter actually responded to the call," the fire department said. "The firefighter had dropped off the dog earlier that day for daycare. His dog made it. "