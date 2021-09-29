Firefighters put out fire at vacant Macon house

The cause of the fire is unknown.

MACON, Ga. — A cause for a fire in Macon early Wednesday morning has yet to be determined.

It started at a vacant house at 585 Jenkins Street around 5 a.m.

According to firefighters on the scene, no one was inside.

Crews have put out the fire, but are still working on some hot spots.

An arson investigator is also headed to the scene to look into what may have started the fire.

If you're in the area, Jenkins Street is blocked by hoses and fire crews. There are a few fire trucks along second street, but one lane is still open.