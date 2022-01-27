Firefighters put out small bathroom fire at Northside High School

The area is now being ventilated.

The Warner Robins Fire Department responded to Northside High School Thursday morning after a small fire broke out in a restroom.

According to Warner Robins Shift Commander Cannady, fire crews were able to put it out with an extinguisher.

Right now they are in the process of ventilating the area and blowing the smoke out.