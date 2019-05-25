HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — It's a love-hate relationship with firefighters and their gear. It keeps them protected, but they get pretty toasty.

"Just like a sauna," says Houston County firefighter Cory Gaston.

It's 50 pounds of thick extra weight.

"It holds body heat in, and then you're already in fires, and with everything getting held in, it's pretty hot on your own body," Gaston said.

Now, take that heavy equipment and add triple-digit temperatures outside. It starts with planning ahead.

Gaston said, "You have to stay hydrated beforehand. Don't hydrate while you're doing the activity or after. That way, you don't dehydrate yourself, because you're going to sweat a lot."

These guys aren't alone while they battle flames. EMS is right by their side. When the temperatures are off the charts, they give out water, cold wet rags, and check the firefighters vital signs periodically.

They call it "rehab." It helps firefighters steer clear of heat exhaustion, or heat stroke.

"We train a lot in the gear, so you're used to wearing it out in heat -- like we go to our training ground a lot, and we do it in this weather, in the gear, so it just keeps us used to everything."

No matter how hot it gets, these guys say they are ready.