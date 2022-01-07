Walker Hayes announced as first 2022 Cherry Blossom Festival headliner

Hayes, the country music star behind the hit 'Fancy Like' is the first of three that will be announced.

MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival announced Friday morning that breakout country singer Walker Hayes will be one of three major headliners to perform at the 40th Cherry Blossom Festival in 2022.

According to a release, Hayes will perform on the Coca-Cola Entertainment Stage at Carolyn Crayton Park on March 19.

The Pinkest Party on Earth happens March 18 through 27 and will be celebrated with a concert series, featuring local, regional and national artists throughout the 10 days.

Admission is $5 Sunday through Thursday, and $10 on Fridays and Saturdays. Included in the admission to Carolyn Crayton Park, you’ll be able to enjoy concerts for free! Children 10 and under are free.