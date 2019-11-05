MACON, Ga. — Do you want to tap into your inner graffiti artist without breaking the law? You should stop by Macon's first ever Graffiti Ball this Saturday.

Triangle Arts held its first Graffiti Ball in Atlanta, and now the organization is bringing the event to Macon.

Attendees get to spray paint and collaborate on murals all over Triangle Arts four-acre plot of land.

The ball will also have art exhibitions and music showcases, as well as a drag show. Buildings across the property have already been covered in murals by artists from all over the country.

"There's an incredible amount of talent in Macon," says Triangle Arts Macon president Ric Geyer. "We're just trying to find it all and bring it down here and let people do their thing and be as creative, positive, and effective as possible."

After the ball, the whole space will available for use as a public art space and event venue.

"I'm hoping that we have some bigger festivals," says William Dantzler, owner of Fresh Produce Records. "Do some more music-centric events, but also have a space for visiting artists to come and really stretch their legs."

The Graffiti Ball will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Triangle Arts Macon. Their address is 206 Lower Elm Street.