First annual Pan-African Taste of Soul Jubilee held at the Tubman Museum

Folks could try food from Jamaica, Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, and other cultures.

MACON, Ga. — Folks in Macon, got to travel across the world while never leaving the city on Sunday.

The Tubman Museum held the Pan-African Taste of Soul Jubilee event which welcomed fashion, music, story-telling and food from various cultures.

Over 100 people were able to explore the two floors worth of vendors. It started off with a panel about healthy eating and a discussion about Nigerian traditions.

Folks could also enjoy live music, through clothing and accessories, and try drinks and food.

Jamaica, Ghana, and Trinidad and Tobago were just a few of the countries represented through food.

Chef Harriet Frempong is owner of Herty's Hot Pot. She brought dishes like jollof rice, kelewele, black-eyed peas stew, and other Ghanian dishes.

Frempong says she was excited for the opportunity to share food from her country with people who may have never tried it.

"I just want to be out here so that they will try it and i know they will love it so they will try it an move on from their so if they like it," Frempong said.

Herty's Hot Pot also caters, and provide plate service.