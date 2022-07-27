First case of Monkeypox confirmed in Central Georgia

Just last week, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency.

GEORGIA, USA — Central Georgia has its first case of monkeypox.

Michael Hokanson with the North Central Health District confirms a single case in the region.

He says they are not identifying which of the districts 13 counties reported the case to protect the confidentiality of the person.

Health experts warn you can get infected by the virus by close contact with an infected person regardless of age, gender or sexual orientation.