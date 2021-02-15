First case of UK COVID-19 variant found in Central Georgia

The UK strain of the virus is believed to be more easily transmittable

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The North Central Health District said Monday that the UK variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Houston County, making it Central Georgia’s first known case.

The health district says it’s in the process of contact tracing people who were in close contact with the positive case. They’re asking people in the entire region to take the same precautions as if a variant case was found near them.

“Even with the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across the state, we all need to be more conscious about protecting ourselves and others now that a COVID-19 variant has been identified locally,” said Amber Erickson, NCHD Director of Epidemiology, Community Assessment and Research Initiatives.

According to the CDC, B.1.1.7 (aka the UK variant) can spread more easily than the common strain. Georgia has reported at least 45 cases of the variant, but there are likely more unidentified cases.

The North Central Health District covers 13 counties: Baldwin, Crawford, Hancock, Houston, Jasper, Jones, Macon-Bibb, Monroe, Peach, Putnam, Twiggs, Washington and Wilkinson.