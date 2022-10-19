The first Milledgeville Chipotle is now open and it even has a 'Chipotlane'

Folks in Milledgeville can now stop in for some tex-mex close to home. What is your go-to order?

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The first-ever Milledgeville Chipotle location is now open!

Folks in Milledgeville can now stop in for some tex-mex close to home.

It stands at 2401 N. Colombia Street, and features several new amenities.

The best one?

There will be a "Chipotlane" - a drive thru lane specifically for people who place digital and online orders so they don't have to leave their car.

According to Audrey Taylor of the brand, the location is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Also, new customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will get free chips and guacamole with their first purchase!

The restaurant is also hiring workers, and you can find out more information about how to apply at chipotle.com/careers.