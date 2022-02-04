First county-wide cleanup of 2022 services over 30 locations

Over 30 locations were serviced including places in east Macon, downtown and along Riverside Drive.

MACON, Ga. — On Saturday, folks enjoyed a cleaner Macon.

City leaders met with the community for the first county-wide cleanup of the year as part of Mayor Lester Miller's Clean Streets Matter initiative.

Over 30 locations were serviced including places in east Macon, downtown and along Riverside Drive.

Leaders who participated said this was a perfect opportunity for neighbors to come together and inspire a cleaner community.

"It's an opportunity to bring people together who may normally not have a conversation with each other.. it's community building and connection," Andrea Cooke said.

"I hope it inspires our community to number one take pride in our community.. you know a clean community is a proud community," Executive Director Asha Ellen said.

As of March 10th, the Clean Streets Matter Initiative has collected more than 8.5 million pounds of yard waste and almost 6 million pounds of debris from illegal dumps.