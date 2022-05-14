First ever Picnic in the Park held in Carolyn Crayton Park

The food festival also included music, cornhole and an inflatable obstacle course.

MACON, Ga. — It was a great day to relax in the park on Saturday, maybe even have a picnic.

There was some good food and fun today in Carolyn Crayton Park.

Bibb County Parks and Recreation hosts their first ever Picnic in the Park food truck festival.

People got to pick from seven food trucks.

Some of them served icee's for the kids and wine slushies for adults.

We spoke to a man about his families experience at the festival and they seemed to enjoy it.

"Well, I hit the Cuban truck because I used to be in Miami and got used to Cuban. That's kind of mine. The funnel cake is the kids' thing and my wife is a traditional hotdog person, but I'm going to do the Cuban thing," Charles Blackmon said.

The department as high hopes for the event.

It lasted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.