NewTown Macon bringing 'Family Fun Zone' to Third Street Park on First Friday

NewTown Macon is bringing First Friday to the Third Street Park with fun games and activities and live music.

MACON, Ga. — With the first Friday of June coming up, NewTown Macon will once again host First Friday, and this time, they will be including a "family fun zone" including live music, games, and an art cart.

Also, some businesses will keep heir doors open later and feature special deals.

NewTown Macon director Emily Hopkins says it should be a fun night for the entire family.

"It's a great introduction to downtown if you're not familiar with this district and all the businesses," said Hopkins, "And the fun zone is a great place to stop by because not only are we having activities for families, NewTown Macon will be here and we can give you recommendations to plan your entire evening."