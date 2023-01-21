17th annual 'First Lego League' Super Regional Qualifier held in Warner Robins

The qualifier helps educate students about S.T.E.M., and was held at the Museum of Aviation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Starbase Robins hosted their 17th annual central Georgia First Lego League Super Regional Qualifier on Saturday in Warner Robins.

The qualifier helps educate students about S.T.E.M., and was held at the Museum of Aviation.

More than 20 teams ranging from elementary to middle school students competed.

They came from Houston all the way to Dekalb County.

This year's theme for the qualifier was "Super Powered," and students had the opportunity to re imagine the future of sustainable energy.

Andre Carter co-coaches for the Lego tech pros at Stone Mill Elementary School. Carter says this is the first time attending.

"Even in STEM, it's a little underplayed in the educational system, so for our kids that's coming from our community to get an opportunity to come do this... it's awesome man and I'm glad that they get an opportunity to participate and I'm glad they're having fun," he said.