First Presbyterian Day School hosts clothing drive to help Macon warming center

First Presbyterian Day School decides to start drive for local warming center

MACON, Georgia — Students at First Presbyterian Day School are pitching in to help those in need.

FPD is having a month-long campaign collecting donations for the Macon's warming center.

Students have donated flip-flops, gloves, and other items to help the center.

12th-grader Reagan Simmons, who came up with the idea, talked about how it feels to see her classmates help others.

"We're really focusing, we think that if we hone in on one certain thing, we can make so much more of a difference, and I think it's amazing to see all of us rally together.''

The school says will continue to donate items throughout the coming months.