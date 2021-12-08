First Presbyterian Day School students return for 1st day of classes

Students and staff were excited to be back in the building to begin a great school year

MACON, Georgia — Another first day of school in Central Georgia saw a bunch of smiling faces and excitement Thursday morning.

Students at First Presbyterian Day School got an early start as Thursday marked their first day of school.

That meant lots of hugging, laughing, and first day photos.

FPD Director of Communications Beth Burnsed says it's a fresh start and everyone is thrilled to see what the year will bring.

"We're excited to see the parents to see the kids this morning, to see our faculty back on campus," Burnsed said.

"We love these kids and we love this community. It's going to be a great year of friendship and joy."