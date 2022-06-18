First responders honored in Perry with awards ceremony

Perry Mayor, Randall Walker, spoke to first responders.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — On Saturday, dozens of community leaders gathered to say thank you to those in blue.

The annual First Responder Awards Luncheon was hosted at Sacred Heart Parish's activity center.

Each year, they recognize all first responders in Houston County.

From deputies, officers and state troopers to fire fighters and paramedics. The event began over a decade ago.

Perry Mayor, Randall Walker, spoke to first responders and 13WMAZ caught up with the winner of fireman of the year.

"It's great man. It's good to be recognized for doing what you're supposed to do. It's hard work and getting that recognition is everything," Lt Jeffery Spivey said.

Organizers also recognized military members stationed at Robins Air Force Base.

The luncheon was sponsored by Knights of Columbus.