First responders host educational event in Warner Robins

The event featured demonstrations on how to get someone out of a vehicle during an emergency.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Central Georgia first responders worked Saturday to make Warner Robins drivers safer on the road through the National Auto Body Council First Responder Emergency Extrication Program.

NABC F.R.E.E. Program, Five Star Collision Centers, GEICO Insurance and HURST Jaws of Life hosted an educational event to demonstrate how to get people out of vehicles in an emergency.

First responders showed the demonstration at Five Star Collision Centers in Warner Robins.

NABC F.R.E.E. Program also partnered with Women's Industry Network to showcase a female-led team.