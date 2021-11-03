First round of Lake Tobesofkee improvements brings new restrooms, office buildings to parks

Later phases will bring pickleball courts, pavilions, and more to campgrounds

MACON, Georgia — If you visit Lake Tobesofkee this spring, you'll see a new look and new amenities.

City officials, construction workers, and staff cut ribbons Thursday to celebrate the completion of phase one.

Thanks to about $1.3 million in SPLOST funds, each of the three parks will have a new gatehouse, ranger station, restrooms, and housing offices.

The later phases will bring pickleball courts, pavilions, and more.

Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller says the improvements will bring more people to Macon and to the beach.

"More restrooms are on the way," Miller said. "More pavilions are on the way, a guard shack, electronic system where people can actually book online now and pay for things online as far as the camp site."

Arrowhead Park at Tobesofkee now has more than 12 miles of bikeable and hikeable trails.