Voters rushed out to polls for Bibb County's first-ever early voting on a Sunday, marking it as the highest voter turnout for one day in Bibb so far.

Church organizers Darius Maynard and Mike McIntosh pitched in on Sunday to help churchgoers get to the polls by driving them after service.

“Voting and eating and worshipping. Worshipping number one,” said Maynard

McIntosh calls it souls to the polls.

“Politics started in churches so it's taking it back,” said McIntosh.

Commissioner Elaine Lucas rented a van to help transport people.

“There’s probably will be a record number of people who will come out today on a Sunday,” said Lucas.

So far McIntosh and Lucas have picked up over 100 people to take them to vote.

People like Ferdicia Hamilton, who is placing her vote with her grandchildren's future in mind.

“I have seven grandkids and I think about their future and other children in the world,” said Hamilton.

Other churches also joined in the effort, bringing people to the Board of Elections office, creating a long line throughout the day.

“A lot of times people don’t have transportation to get to their polling location. If they’re already together on a Sunday, why don’t they utilize the transportation in their churches to come here on a Sunday and vote,” said Maynard.

Although Maynard drove people to the polls, he made sure to take the time to vote himself.

“There’s something about Sunday voting. I’ve never voted on a Sunday before,” said Maynard.

1,743 people showed up to vote -- that’s the highest voter turnout compared to other days so far. 17,187 people total have voted so far for this election.

This year, Bibb's commissioners approved of $4,500 to run the Board of Elections office on a Sunday this year, but there is no word about whether Sunday voting will happen in the next election.

