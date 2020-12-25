First veteran at Carl Vinson VAMC in Dublin gets COVID-19 vaccine

Former Mayor of Dublin Lester Porter got the vaccine Christmas day, just two days shy of his 97th birthday!

DUBLIN, Ga. — A veteran at the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center in Dublin received a COVID-19 vaccine on Christmas day.

96-year-old World War II veteran, former local doctor and former Mayor of Dublin Lester Porter got the first vaccine at the center, just two days shy of his 97th birthday, according to a release from the center.

Porter is a former soldier with the Army’s 12th Armored Division and was on the front line of WWII in Germany. Now, he's on the frontline of a new battle -- COVID-19.

He and nine others volunteered to be first in line to receive the vaccine.

“It felt about like a flu shot,” Porter said. “I feel fine and honored to be the first Veteran in Dublin to receive the vaccine... it’s a wonderful Christmas present.”

Medical Center Director David Whitmer usually stops in to check on Porter, according to the release.

“These Veterans still have incredible stories to tell,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to do everything we can to keep their stories going.”

Jessica Hogan, the first permanent vaccine coordinator in Dublin, said the hospital created a plan to give vaccines to health care workers and veterans.

“Our staff is going to work seven days a week to accomplish this administration of vaccines in a timely manner so we can get it administered quickly and safely,” Hogan said.

Hogan said the first day of vaccinations went well and they vaccinated 40 direct healthcare personnel.

“We worked great as a team, even when unforeseen challenges came up and other services stepped up to help,” Hogan said.

The VA has been working with the CDC to develop a plan. The goal is to have a majority of staff and veterans interested in receiving the vaccine, vaccinated as soon as possible.

After veterans in long-term care facilities and the VA healthcare personnel taking care of high risk veterans are vaccinated, they will begin to offer vaccines to others.