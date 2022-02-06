Cast your line in Georgia's waterways for free on the next two Saturdays

You don't need a fishing license to reel in your catch on Georgia waters on June 4 and 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — For some of us, it wouldn't be summertime without a little fishing, but you might be a little wishy-washy when it comes to handling bait and reeling in a bass.

The state has just the answer...

Gabriel Harris loves fishing so much he brought out his nephew Cameron Banks to the Go Fish Education Center in Perry.

They have a kids pond, and Michael Fulghum helps make sure it's stocked.

"I love fishing. I was born and raised fishing in the state of Georgia," he said with a big grin.

Fulghum gets to work around the hobby he loves and he figures more folks may take the bait for fishing since the state is offering two free fishing Saturdays in June -- this weekend (June 4) and the next (June 11).

It means you won't need a license to cast a line.

"We want people outside enjoying nature, catching fish, enjoying the sport and enjoying the tradition of fishing and carrying that on through future generations," he said.

There is another reason the Department of Natural Resources wants to reel you in.

If you have a good time Saturday and do plunk down the money to buy a license, it also funds the fish hatchery at the Go Fish Center.

"We have lake sturgeon, shoal bass... we also hatch out all of the state's walleye fry. We we shoot for over a million fry from these different species of fish and we stock those in state waters all the way from North Georgia to middle and south Georgia," explained Fulghum.

So go put yourself in a fishy situation. After all, it's an angle that's foolproof.

The free fishing weekend includes lakes, rivers, and even saltwater down on the coast.

If you do opt for a license, the state has many options ranging from a few bucks up to a few hundred dollars for a lifetime license. You can find more information here.