'It's overwhelming': Fish N' Pig honors boat crash victim and assistant manager with bandstand

MACON, Ga. — A Macon restaurant is remembering a former employee killed in a boat crash last summer.

On July 24, 2021 a deadly boat accident on Lake Tobosofkee injured 6 people and took the life of 22-year-old William Childs.

He was the assistant manager at the lakeside restaurant Fish N' Pig.

On Saturday, his coworkers, family and friends celebrated his life.

The restaurant opened a new bandstand with his name on it.

Childs died from blunt force trauma the morning of the crash. The six other injured also worked at the Fish N' Pig.

Childs mother, Jeannie, told 13WMAZ this event meant a lot to their family.

"It's overwhelming. I know that Will came home and talked a lot about Fish N' Pig, the regular customers, and all. But it's just overwhelming to see all the love and support that they had for him as well," she said.

Childs parents also presented Fish N' Pig with a plaque in memory of him for the bandstand.