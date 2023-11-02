Fisharama and Turkeyrama vendor event held in Perry

Several people were out shopping for new fishing and hunting equipment, and many found good deals.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRY, Ga. — The 'Fisharama' and 'Turkeyrama' vendor market was held in perry on Saturday at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

It was hosted by the Georgia Wildlife Federation, and featured several local and commercial vendors of outdoor items.

There was also a turkey calling competition, as well as fishing demonstrations.

Several people were out shopping for new fishing and hunting equipment, and many found good deals.

"We rode out here to buy some fishing poles, and fishing lures to go fishing with. My friend just bought a new boat, and we're going to go to Oconee to try that out, and Lake Sinclair," said Freeman Small.