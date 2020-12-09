Fitness event at Macon City Auditorium to continue through October

"Fitness on the Patio" will be held on weekends throughout September and October.

MACON, Ga. — Spectra, managers of the Macon Centreplex, local workout trainers and studios partnered to host a "Fitness on the Patio" event on Saturday.

The event was held at the Macon City Auditorium.

Cherry Street Patio selected weekends in September and October to hold classes. Classes kicked off September 12 with Pure Barre Classic.

Tickets were $20 per person and included an instructor-led workout along with a custom cocktail at the end of the class.

Classes are open to anyone 16 or older. Everyone was asked to practice social distancing and wear a mask.

Spaces are limited to 26 per class. People were also asked to bring their own equipment.