If you drive down Interstate 75, you can't help but look over at the massive concrete building near the Rumble Road exit, where a Five Below distribution center will soon open for business.

The start of construction was announced back in July by Governor Nathan Deal. Since then, workers from an Iowa company, Conlon Construction, work nearly 24-7 to build this 770,000-square-foot warehouse.

Bo Gregory, the Monroe County Development Authority President, says the company works hard to meet the deadline.

"This is really their bread and butter. They have a concrete plant on site, so they're pouring and standing these buildings up, and it's what they do very well," says Gregory.

They plan to hire up to 277 people, and some positions will be seasonal. Employees will get paid a little above minimum wage. Gregory says they want to hire local people, but with Interstate 75 close by, workers could commute. "It's great for Monroe County because we do have the access on Interstate 75, so even if they're not Monroe County citizens, we can still field jobs in what is technically still considered a rural community."

Gregory is still working with human resources to get details on hiring, including dates.

© 2018 WMAZ