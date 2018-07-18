Governor Deal announced on Wednesday that a distribution center is coming to Monroe County.

The Five Below distribution center will create 130 jobs for the area, according to Deal.

Five Below will invest $70 million to build the center. The initial investment will be $42 million in land and about $28 million in machinery and equipment.

Today I announced that @fivebelow will create 130 jobs and invest $70 million to build a distribution center in Monroe County. Georgia’s strategic location will help Five Below serve its growing customer base in the Southeastern market. Read more: https://t.co/pNVTEGrjiS pic.twitter.com/q4N6FyE45e — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) July 18, 2018

The remainder of the investment will be made over the course of five years.

The distribution center will be located off of Rumble Road on Logistics Center Parkway.

According to the release, founded in 2002, Five Below operates more than 650 stores in 32 states. The company expects to cut the ribbon on approximately 125 new stores in 2018

© 2018 WMAZ