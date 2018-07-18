Over 750,000 square feet of land will soon turn into a Five Below distribution center, and this popular discount store decided to increase its footprint in the Southeast.

Governor Nathan Deal said in a news release, "Five Below's decision to invest in Monroe County directly reflects the strength of our workforce and Georgia's strategic location for accessing the Southeastern market."

The new center, off Interstate 75 on Logistics Parkway, offers 130 new jobs, not just to people in Monroe County, but across Central Georgia.

Bo Gregory, Monroe County Development Authority President, says, "We're located to the ability to be anywhere in an hour, can be many miles on 75 as opposed to a more rural community that doesn't have access to the interstate."

He believes this project is the stepping stone to many more. "You know, you get the first one and then they continue to build on themselves. I think it'll have a great impact on the community -- any growth like that particularly coming out of the tip end of the recession, we've gotten through and aggressively pursuing other projects here, it's just exciting for the community when you see things go vertical."

And a business on Rumble Road says very few people drive up and down this road.

"Any amount of traffic up and down this road that's going to add to and bring more people down here, yeah, it's got to bring in more business," says Chad Rogers, Meadows Gun Club Operating Manager.

Rogers moved here 3 years ago. He says he is excited to see Monroe County continue to grow.

"It's just growing all the way around. It's great. It's not going to do anything but get better, especially if we have big companies that come close by and bringing in more people and jobs," says Rogers.

The company hopes to finish construction by this spring.

