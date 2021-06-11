Perry Police: Five charged after welfare check reveals home invasion

Police say they went to a home for a welfare check and found 6 people, including four minors, were being held against their will at gunpoint

PERRY, Ga. — Five people face charges after they allegedly held people at gunpoint in Perry early Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 2 a.m. at a home on Nolan Street. Officers were originally sent to the house for a welfare check.

There they found two adults and four female juveniles were being held against their will.

Investigators determined some of the suspects were driving a white Pontiac Grand Prix. Officers found the vehicle on Sam Nunn Boulevard and arrested four of the five suspects.

The fifth suspect was arrested at the home as he was trying to run from the scene. The five suspects were identified as:

Maurice Parks, 27 -- Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cruelty to Children First Degree, Burglary, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Aggravated Assault, Use of Communication Facility in Commission of an act which Constitutes Felony.

Craig Williams, 29 -- Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Cruelty to Children First Degree, Burglary, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Aggravated Assault, Use of Communication Facility in Commission of an act which Constitutes Felony.

Ameenah Bachus, 29 -- Party to Crime Armed Robbery.

Candice Shaw, 27 -- Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Possession of Methamphetamines, Burglary, Cruelty to Children First Degree, Aggravated Assault.

Terris Murry, 27 -- Home Invasion, Armed Robbery, Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Crime, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon. Use of Communication Facility in Commission of an act which Constitutes Felony, Cruelty to Children in First Degree, Burglary.